Celebs Sign On For “The Real Full Monty” Special For Cancer Awareness

May 14, 2024 6:15AM AKDT
Anthony Anderson, Taye Diggs, Chris Jones, Tyler Posey, Bruno Tonioli, and James Van Der Beek are getting cheeky as part of  an upcoming Fox special, The Real Full Monty. Inspired by the film and a UK TV show, the idea behind the show is to raise awareness for prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancer testing and research.

 

Anderson will lead the group as they train and rehearse for a strip-tease performance choreographed by Mandy Moore. The special will also include personal stories from the celebrities about how cancer has impacted their lives.

