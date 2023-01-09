Celine Dion Fans Are Now Protesting Rolling Stones Offices

A group of Celine Dion fans protested outside of Rolling Stone’s offices in Midtown Manhattan due to the magazine omitting her from their list of the “200 Greatest Singers of All Time.”

The protesters were part of The Red Heads, a Celine Dion fan club, who had traveled from Montreal to New York City.

One fan said, “We are here to express ourselves in the name of Celine because obviously you made a big mistake forgetting her name on the big list that you published last week.”

One of the protesters confronted the Rolling Stone reporter, expressing that the magazine had “made a big mistake” by omitting Dion’s name.

We don’t think these protests will change the list, but it was at least entertaining… for Rolling Stone.