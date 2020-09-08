Charges: 3 teens killed detective, informant in robbery
By MARK GILLISPIE Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) — Three teenagers have been charged in the fatal shooting of a Cleveland police detective and an informant during what authorities believe was a robbery attempt. Court records show that 18-year-old David McDaniel Jr. was charged Tuesday with aggravated murder. Two males ages 15 and 17 were charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court. They are accused of fatally shooting 53-year-old detective James Skernivitz and 50-year-old informant Scott Dingess on Thursday night as they sat in Skernivitz’s unmarked police car. Police have said Skernivitz and Dingess were on an undercover drug operation that night.