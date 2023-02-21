Charges Against Alec Baldwin Downgraded In “Rust” Shooting

Alec Baldwin and set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are now looking at less time behind bars if convicted in the fatal shooting case on the set of his movie, “Rust.” Prosecutors have dropped the firearm enhancement charge after lawyers argued that wasn’t a law at the time of the shooting. The charge carried a 5-year prison sentence. They now both are looking at 18-months behind bars if found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

Under New Mexico law, if a firearm is discharged in the middle of a felony, the charge can carry an extra five years. But that didn’t go into effect until 7 months after Hutchins’ death. Baldwin is also facing a lawsuit filed by Hutchins’ sister and parents.

