Charges Against Scottie Scheffler Dropped

After a chaotic and ultimately tragic morning outside of Valhalla on May 17, the charges against Scottie Scheffler were dismissed May 29, 2024.

Scheffler was facing four criminal charges – including second degree assault on a police officer, which is a felony – after police said he disregarded an officer’s command and dragged him with his car. New video that was released didn’t reflect that account.

New information had come out about the officer involved and his previous suspensions when it comes to policy violations. Scheffler would have faced 5-10 years in prison with the charges as-is and was set to be arraigned on June 3, 2024. None of that stands now.