Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Charles Osgood, CBS Host On TV And Radio And Network’s Poet-In-Residence, Dies At 91

January 23, 2024 10:51AM AKST
Share
FILE - Charles Osgood, anchor of CBS's "Sunday Morning," poses for a portrait on the set in New York on March 28, 1999. Osgood, who anchored the popular news magazine's for more than two decades, was host of the long-running radio program “The Osgood File” and was referred to as CBS News’ poet-in-residence, has died. He was 91. (AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Charles Osgood, who anchored “CBS Sunday Morning” for more than two decades, hosted the long-running radio program “The Osgood File” and was referred to as CBS News’ poet-in-residence, has died.

He was 91.

CBS reported that Osgood died Tuesday at his home in New Jersey and said his family said the cause was dementia.

Osgood proved to be a broadcaster who could write essays and light verse as well as report hard news, a man who continued to work in both radio and television with equal facility.

In 1971, he joined the CBS network.

You May Also Like

1

Jennifer Lawrence Kicked Robert De Niro Out Of Her Wedding
2

Prince Harry Drops Libel Case Against Daily Mail After Damaging Pretrial Ruling
3

Houthi Rebels Vow Fierce Retaliation After American And British Strikes Against Them
4

Justin Timberlake Unveils Release Date for New Song
5

Sneak Peak At Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show