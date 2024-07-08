Chef Feeds Kids For Free And Teaches Them Jiu Jitsu

Chef Carlos Raba came to America as a teen as a refugee from Mexico, and now is making a difference in his Baltimore neighborhood. He owns a Mexican food restaurant called Clavel offering up great burritos and teaches Brazilian jiu jitsu around the corner— all for free for kids ages 6-17.

Raba, and his wife Claudia, say it’s part of their effort to build a better community. They wanted to provide a safe place for kids to hang out who couldn’t afford to pay for the lessons…or the food.