Chiefs And Eagles Fans Attend Super Bowl Together For A Special Reason

When John Gladwell and Billy Welsh met during their service with the Marine Corps in North Carolina, they weren’t fast friends. It was years later when Welsh announced online he needed a kidney, that Gladwell reached out wanting to help. Gladwell said he was motivated in thinking about Welsh and his 2-year-old son saying, “I wanted him to have dad going to Eagles games, Phillies games, Flyers, 76ers all of that.” Even better, Gladwell was a match and the surgery happened in 2020. They shared their story on Today, “You never leave a brother behind. Marines are a band of brothers. We don’t leave someone behind.”

According to the Today show, the Eagle’s president contacted the Chiefs and set it up for the two to be at the Super Bowl together!