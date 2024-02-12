Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Talks About Tense Moment With Travis Kelce

February 12, 2024 7:12AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

Cameras caught a frustrated Travis Kelce yelling at Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid, and it was an instantly memeable moment.

 

 

But what did Reid have to say about that exchange? “He came over and said, ‘sorry about that’ and gave me a hug. He just wants to be on the field. He just wants to play. There’s nobody I get better than I get him.” 

Despite the coach being cool, Swifties are calling his behavior on national TV a giant red flag and many fans are calling for her to end it.

You May Also Like

1

Brittany Mahomes Models For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
2

Taylor Swift Reveals TS11 Album Tracklist And Features
3

Punxsutawney Phil Predicts An Early Spring
4

Usher Promises Special Guests For His Halftime Show
5

Teddy Swims Dives Into His Past and Talks New Music