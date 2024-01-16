Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Chiefs Win Over The Dolphins Is The Most-Streamed Live Event In History

January 16, 2024 7:06AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

The Chiefs’ win over the Dolphins averaged 23 million viewers on Peacock, local NBC affiliates, and the NFL+ app. It’s the most-streamed live event in U.S. history and made up 30% of internet traffic.

Taylor Swift’s presence braving the freezing temperatures were noticed thanks to her rocking a custom jacket that looked like Travis Kelce’s jersey!

By the way, that custom jacket was made by another NFL wife, Kristin Juszczyk, who is married to 49ers Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

You May Also Like

1

Jennifer Lawrence Kicked Robert De Niro Out Of Her Wedding
2

“The Golden Bachelor” Marries His Bride On TV
3

Ed Sheeran Wins His First Emmy
4

Starbucks Now Allowing Reusable Cups For Mobile and Drive-Thru Orders
5

The Supreme Court Will Decide Whether Former President Donald Trump Can Be Kept Off The 2024 Presidential Ballot