Chloe Bailey Shares Advice Giving to Her from Beyonce

Oct 18, 2021 @ 11:57am

With her debut solo single “Have Mercy” burning up the music charts, Chloe Bailey seems poised for an explosive solo career. As one half of the Grammy-winning group, Chloe and Halle, the young star is not new to the blinding lights of fame. But stepping out on her own, under the mentorship of Beyoncé, Chloe is blazing her own trail and has the internet talking about it every step of the way.

In this episode of the Spout Podcast, Chloe Bailey talks about her upcoming album, the advice Beyoncé and Jay Z gave her, owning her sexiness and the critics who say she is doing “too much.”

