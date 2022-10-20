Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Christina Aguilera Releases Powerful New Video For “Beautiful”

October 20, 2022 6:37AM AKDT
Christina Aguilera just released a powerful new video for her 2002 hit “Beautiful”, demonstrating how social media can affect kids’ mental health. In the caption, she writes: Social media has transformed our relationship with our bodies, and in turn, our mental health. When you need a little more guidance and care to take charge of your mental health, these organizations are here for you:

International Mental Health Association: https://imha.ngo/

HelpGuide: http://www.helpguide.org/

