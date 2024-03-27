Christina Applegate Gets Candid About Her MS and Brain Lesions

Christina Applegate opened up on the ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast about having 30 brain lesions amid her MS battle. This isn’t her first significant health battle. She gave an in depth interview to Robin Roberts in 2008 after getting diagnosed with breast cancer. Looking back, she says everything out of her mouth was a lie. She was trying to convince herself she was in a better place mentally, but in reality she was struggling with her breast reconstruction surgery.

She now does a podcast with fellow MS warrior, Jamie Lynn Sigler, where they hope to help others talking about their experiences living with MS.