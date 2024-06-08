Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Cillian Murphy Signs On For “Peaky Blinders” Movie on Netflix

June 8, 2024 4:00AM AKDT
Not a lot of plot details yet for a “Peaky Blinders” movie coming to Netflix, but we know Cillian Murphy will be back as Thomas Shelby.

If you are unfamiliar with the series, Shelby is a war hero turned gangster who works his way up in the world of crime in 1900s Birmingham. It launched in 2013 and wrapped up in 2022 with season six.

 

 

No word on when to expect it but know it’s coming!

