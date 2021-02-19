      Weather Alert

Cities slammed by winter storms face new crisis: No water

Feb 19, 2021 @ 9:29am

By PAUL J. WEBER and ACACIA CORONADO Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — States slammed by winter storms that left millions without power for days have traded one crisis for another. Broken water pipes brought on by record-low temperatures have created a shortage of clean drinking water, shut down airports and left hospitals scrambling. Many people finally have electricity back after a deadly blast of winter this week overwhelmed the electrical grid and left millions shivering in the cold for days. But now 7 million people in Texas have been ordered to boil their water before consuming it. Nearly all 161,000 residents in Jackson, Mississippi, lost water service. And Memphis’ airport canceled flights due to water pressure issues.

 

You May Also Like
Biden calls for tougher gun laws on Parkland Anniversary
House Speaker Pelosi Says Independent Commission Will Examine Capitol Riot
UNICEF asking for speedy transport of medicines
KFQD Interview: Anchorage Moose Survey
NASA Perseverance Rover Streaks Toward 12:55PM Landing On Mars