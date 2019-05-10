Citing state budget deliberations, borough hikes local tax

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly has approved a budget with an eye toward how much the state will reimburse the borough for school construction debt.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the assembly on Thursday approved a budget with a property tax increase ranging from just more than 0.3 mills to 1.2 mills.

Mayor Bryce Ward says the size of the tax increase will hinge on state reimbursement for school construction.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has suggested striking school debt payment from the state budget.

On the low end of the potential tax increase, property owners would pay $34 more for every $100,000 worth of property they own.

On the high end, property owners could see tax bills increase by $120 per $100,000 value of property.

