Coast Guard did not warn anglers about Russia exercises
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard’s second-highest ranking officer has assumed some of the blame for Russian military intimidation of Bering Sea commercial anglers last summer. Alaska Public Media reports that Adm. Charles Ray told a U.S. Senate panel that the Coast Guard knew Russia was conducting military exercises in August and failed to inform members of the U.S. Bering Sea fishing sector. Ray says the Coast Guard now holds regular meetings with Bering Sea industry representatives. At-sea Processors Association Director Stephanie Madsen says commercial anglers fear being caught in the crossfire as Russia and the U.S. vie for Arctic dominance.