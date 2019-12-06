Coast Guard, Navy boats collide in Alaska; 9 injured
By DAN JOLING
Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A collision off Kodiak Island between U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy boats injured nine personnel on Wednesday night.
Coast Guard spokesman Lt. Comm. Scott McCann says a 38-foot special purpose training boat belonging to his agency had just completed helicopter hoist training and was returning home when it collided with a Navy vessel of similar size. He did not have details on the circumstances.
The boats were not training together.
Six Coast Guardsmen and three Navy personnel were treated at a Kodiak hospital. One sailor was critically injured and flown to Anchorage.