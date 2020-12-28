      Weather Alert

Coast Guard reports hydraulic oil spill off coast of Alaska

Dec 28, 2020 @ 7:06am

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — The Coast Guard has said it responded to a report of an oil spill from one of its own ships off the coast of Alaska. The Coast Guard said in a statement on Sunday that the 180-foot buoy tender boat started to discharge hydraulic oil on Saturday around 9:40 a.m. in Womens Bay, about 420 miles south of Anchorage. Officials say it was not immediately clear how much oil had spilled, but the tank involved has a maximum capacity of 914 gallons. The Coast Guard said the source of the spill was identified and secured. An investigation is ongoing.

 

