Coast Guard suspends part of Alaska tour company boat fleet

Sep 13, 2019 @ 12:39pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended operations of a majority of the boats operated by a southeast Alaska tour company.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reported Wednesday that the Coast Guard suspended seven boats operated by Allen Marine Tours.

The suspension followed an inspection of 10 boats Wednesday.

The company provides scenic and wildlife-viewing tours in and around Juneau, Ketchikan and Sitka.

The Coast Guard says multiple issues were identified on the boats including their condition and crew familiarity.

Company spokesperson Zakary Kirkpatrick says the Coast Guard “identified a few items for improvement on select vessels” including crew training issues.

He says Allen Marine works with the Coast Guard to ensure compliance and passenger safety.

The Coast Guard says the violations need to be corrected before the boats can resume operations.

Information from: KTOO-FM, http://www.ktoo.org

