Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Coldplay Officially Is The Highest-Grossing Rock Tour Of All Time

August 19, 2024 7:38AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Coldplay’s current Music of the Spheres World Tour has officially passed Elton John’s record for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour as the highest-grossing ROCK tour of all time. Elton’s tour brought in $939.1 million while Coldplay just banked $945.7 million and counting. 

And they have a new album dropping October 4!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Coldplay (@coldplay)

On a personal note, frontman Chris Martin’s fiancee, Dakota Johnson is squashing rumors of a split.

MORE HERE

You May Also Like

1

An industrial Alaska community near the Arctic Ocean hits an unusually hot 89 degrees this week
2

Colin Jost Done As Commentator At Olympics Due To Injuries And Infections
3

Pawn Shop Starts GoFundMe For 90-Year-Old Vet Selling Jewelry For Rent
4

Police Arrest Five People In Connection With Matthew Perry’s Death
5

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Interview’s His Wife’s Love Interest