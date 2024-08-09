Colin Jost Done As Commentator At Olympics Due To Injuries And Infections

Colin Jost’s stint as a surfing commentator for the Olympics has been a fun, but bumpy road medically speaking. It started with some scraped up feet, which led to staph infection and an ear infection.

“Colin stayed longer than originally planned,” an NBC rep told USA Today. “The competition ran long due to weather. He had a great time, and everyone was thrilled with his coverage from Tahiti.” Jost joked about his many ailments on-air. “I’ve been visiting the medical tent regularly. It’s a weird feeling when you’re in the medical tent way more than any of the athletes,” he told NBC Sports.

He did get a little bit of an insult but then compliment from his replacement, Australian weatherman Luke Bradnam. Bradnam admitted: “I said to one of the officials ‘Who’s that?’ and she goes, ‘You know who he is.’ And I go, ‘I don’t know.’ She goes, ‘He’s married to Scarlett Johansson. He’s from Saturday Night Live,’” he said. “He just looked different to the rest of us. We’re all a bit weathered right, and he looked perfect.”

