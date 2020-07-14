      Weather Alert

Colorado company agrees to $7M cleanup of former Alaska mine

Jul 14, 2020 @ 9:01am

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Colorado company has agreed to a $7 million cleanup plan for Alaska’s only uranium mine, which has left radioactive waste in the Tongass National Forest. CoastAlaska reported Newmont Corporation is expected to fill the former Ross-Adams Mine in the Prince of Wales Island area. A plan has been in the works for decades to close and clean the open pit mine on Bokan Mountain. The remote area is used by residents for fishing halibut and other activities. Most of the radioactive debris will be buried and covered with a heavy plastic covering to seal the site.

