Columbus police fatally shoots Black teen swinging knife

Apr 21, 2021 @ 8:50am

By FARNOUSH AMIRI Report for America/Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Body camera video shows a Columbus officer fatally shoot a Black teenage girl who swung at two other people with a knife. A black-handled blade resembling a kitchen knife or steak knife appeared to be lying on the sidewalk next to her immediately after she was shot and fell. The girl was identified as 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant, according to Franklin County Children Services, which said in a release that she was under the care of the agency at the time of her death. Police say Bryant was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. It’s unclear if anyone else was injured. The quick release of the footage is a departure from police protocol but comes amid heightened tension between Columbus police and the community they serve.

 

