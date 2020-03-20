Comments closed for updates to Alaska oil spill regulations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska ((Anchorage) Alaska Journal of Commerce) — The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation has closed a public comment period concerning possible revisions to the state’s oil spill prevention and response regulations. Most urged agency officials to maintain the current levels of protections in the regulations. Many questioned why the department would open the regulations to possible changes given the state’s reliance on marine resources and the lack of large fuel or oil spills since the Exxon Valdez spill in 1989.The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported the agency received comments from businesses, trade groups, community organizations, and residents during the 153-day comment period that ended March 16.