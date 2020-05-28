Company completes 1st overland fiber-optic cable from Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Anchorage Daily News) — An Alaska company has completed construction of the first overland fiber-optic cable connecting the state to the continental U.S. The Anchorage Daily News reported the cable operated by Matanuska Telephone Association is expected to reduce Alaska’s reliance on undersea cables and satellite and microwave links for high-speed internet and telephone service. Matanuska Telephone CEO Michael Burke declined to reveal the cost of the new cable. The 480-mile overland link begins at North Pole near Fairbanks and ends at Haines Junction, Yukon, where it connects to cables installed by Canada’s Northwestel telecom company. Northwestel’s cables connect to the rest of North America.