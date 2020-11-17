      Weather Alert

Company plans to resume exploration at Alaska mine site

Nov 17, 2020 @ 10:52am

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Canadian mining company plans to resume exploration efforts on southeast Alaska’s Prince of Wales Island as part of a project seeking copper, gold, silver and zinc. CoastAlaska reports Heatherdale Resources plans to resume work at the Niblack Project site this month following a reshuffling of debt and rising copper and gold prices. Work at the site was halted several years ago. The exploration company has a surface drilling application pending with the state Department of Natural Resources. The project has been promoted as a potential major employer if it advances. But critics have raised environmental concerns.

 

You May Also Like
Mental Health Week
Voters retain targeted Alaska Supreme Court justice
Michigan governor seeks shutdown of Great Lakes oil pipeline
Oregon & New Mexico Order Near-Lockdowns As Other States Stay Open
Jetliner hits brown bear while landing in southeast Alaska