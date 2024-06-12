Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Competitive “Hobby Horsing” Is Gaining Popularity In The U.S.

June 12, 2024 9:53AM AKDT
Fun fact: hobby horses have been around since the 16th century!

Riding stick horses competitively???  Yep. And it’s been a thing for awhile in Finland, Germany, Sweden and the UK. Now, it’s catching fire in the U.S. and we kind of can’t look away.

There’s prancing, there’s JUMPS…and there’s a proper technique. You hold the stick with one hand, the reins in the other and you mimic equestrian movements like walking, running and jumping. A panel of judges critique your style, technique and creativity.

