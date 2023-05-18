Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Conan O’Brien Returning To TV With New Travel Show

May 18, 2023 3:16AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

If you follow Conan O’Brien, you know he’s been cooking something up for three years, and now we know what it is!  It’s an international travel show called Conan O’Brien Must Go on Max (formerly HBO Max). It should be similar to segments he did called Conan Without Borders.

This new show is a four-part series that will see him visiting new friends he’s met through his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs A Fan, where he dives deep with listeners from across the country and the world. “My fans around the globe never asked me to visit them, so I did,” he said. An HBO rep added: “Conan is a national treasure…at least that’s what he keeps telling me. It’s been an absolute dream to work with him…”

You May Also Like

1

Lance Armstrong And Ronda Rousey Among The “Stars On Mars” Reality Show
2

A Company Is Looking To Pay Someone $1000 To Count Car Crashes In “Fast & Furious” Movies
3

MTV News Gone After 36 Years Amid Massive Layoffs
4

Denali National Park worker dies after triggering avalanche
5

‘Yellowstone’ To End In November, Sequel Starts In December