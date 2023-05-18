Conan O’Brien Returning To TV With New Travel Show

If you follow Conan O’Brien, you know he’s been cooking something up for three years, and now we know what it is! It’s an international travel show called Conan O’Brien Must Go on Max (formerly HBO Max). It should be similar to segments he did called Conan Without Borders.

This new show is a four-part series that will see him visiting new friends he’s met through his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs A Fan, where he dives deep with listeners from across the country and the world. “My fans around the globe never asked me to visit them, so I did,” he said. An HBO rep added: “Conan is a national treasure…at least that’s what he keeps telling me. It’s been an absolute dream to work with him…”