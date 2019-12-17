Congress takes aim at Syrian war crimes, Russian aggression
WASHINGTON (AP) – Congress has ratcheted up pressure on Syria, Russia and China while making it more difficult for the Trump administration to reduce commitments to allies from Europe to Asia. As part of a defense policy bill that passed the Senate on Tuesday, lawmakers will impose sanctions on Syrian troops and others responsible for atrocities committed during Syria’s civil war and fund war crimes investigations and prosecutions. The bill also registered strong congressional concern about Russia and China, will bind the U.S. to supporting Ukraine militarily and bar the Trump administration from any move to recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea.