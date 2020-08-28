      Weather Alert

ConocoPhillips official, police officer accused of $3M theft

Aug 28, 2020 @ 11:07am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A ConocoPhillips Co. employee and an Anchorage police officer have been accused of convincing the oil company to pay more than $3 million for work never performed and materials never received. Alaska Public Media reports that federal prosecutors filed wire fraud charges against Forrest Wright and Nathan Keays. Wright was a senior drilling and wells planner and Keays is an Anchorage Police Department canine officer. ConocoPhillips claims the men embezzled nearly $7.3 million, while the criminal charges allege they stole about $3.1 million. Authorities say the men created the false impression that Keays’s insulation-spraying business could perform services for the oil firm.

You May Also Like
Colin Kaepernick has more support now, still long way to go
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
Minneapolis bans police chokeholds in wake of Floyd’s death
California governor ends police training in ‘sleeper hold’