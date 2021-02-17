      Weather Alert

Conquer COVID Q&A to focus on economy and vaccines

Feb 17, 2021 @ 10:26am

The Conquer COVID Coalition, a nonprofit aimed at getting Alaska “back to business” by encouraging everyone to follow safety protocols, will be hosting a community update this Friday focused on the economy and vaccination efforts. The free online event will feature presentations by the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation and Doctor Anne Zink, followed by a question and answer session. AEDC President and CEO Bill Popp spoke with KFQD about the event and projections for Anchorage’s economy this year.

 

Click here for more KFQD interviews. 

You May Also Like
Officials: Chauvin was ready to plead to 3rd-degree murder
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
President Biden Plans For Tens Of Thousands Of Asylum-Seekers Waiting In Mexico To Be Released In US
Amazon faces biggest union push in its history
Biden calls for tougher gun laws on Parkland Anniversary