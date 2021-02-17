Conquer COVID Q&A to focus on economy and vaccines
The Conquer COVID Coalition, a nonprofit aimed at getting Alaska “back to business” by encouraging everyone to follow safety protocols, will be hosting a community update this Friday focused on the economy and vaccination efforts. The free online event will feature presentations by the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation and Doctor Anne Zink, followed by a question and answer session. AEDC President and CEO Bill Popp spoke with KFQD about the event and projections for Anchorage’s economy this year.
