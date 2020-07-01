      Weather Alert

Cook Inlet quake was aftershock of November 2018 temblor

Jun 30, 2020 @ 5:01pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials say a minor quake that rattled the Anchorage area Tuesday was an aftershock of a powerful earthquake that struck the same area 19 months ago. Tuesday’s magnitude 3.6 quake was recorded just before 3 p.m. It was centered about 4 miles southwest of Anchorage and felt throughout the Anchorage area and in the northern suburbs. The Alaska Earthquake Center says this is an aftershock from the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that caused widespread damage in November 2018.

