Cordae Returns To Spout Off Again

In this episode of the Spout Podcast, we’ve got a special treat for you today – a return visit from the incredibly talented Cordae. Host Tamara Dhia caught up with Cordae while he was on tour with NF and recorded this extra-long episode at the PNC Live Studio in Portland, Oregon.

In this jam-packed episode, Cordae takes you through his life and career, sharing surprising revelations and insights. Cordae opens up about his seldom-discussed relationship with the late Juice WRLD. You will want to hear his heartfelt account of their friendship, their history, and how he paid a touching tribute to his lost friend while drawing inspiration from Jamie Foxx.

Cordae discusses his close-knit friendship with the one and only J. Cole and how good of a hooper the hip-hop star is. Plus, we dive into astrology as Cordae explores what it means to be a Virgo and how it shapes his creative process.

Intriguingly, Cordae tells the story of his unique collaboration approach, revealing that he’s never paid for a feature, not even from the biggest names like Eminem and Lil Wayne! And he takes you inside his literal ‘Dre. Day’ as he tells the story of visiting Dr. Dre’s house.

Cordae also gives us a sneak peek into his upcoming album, promising it will showcase his vulnerability like never before. We delve into his passion for sneakers and hear who he puts on his Mount Rushmore.

If that’s not enough, you’ll be entertained by the story of a wild night in Vegas with his mom, aunt, and Usher, and there’s much more where that came from!

Whether you’re a fan of his music or just curious about the man behind the Grammy nominations and Emmy wins, this episode is a must-listen.

