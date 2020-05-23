      Weather Alert

Coronavirus fears shrink jackpot for Alaska’s guessing game

May 22, 2020 @ 5:35pm

NENANA, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s favorite guessing game has taken a hit because of the coronavirus. There were five entries that correctly guessed that a tripod set up on the frozen Tanana River in Nenana, Alaska, would tip over at 12: 56 p.m. on Monday, April 27, as ice broke up in the spring thaw. Nenana Ice Classic Manager Cherrie Forness says this year’s jackpot was $125,000. That’s way below last year’s jackpot of $311,000. She says it’s because people didn’t want to venture away from home to buy entries at businesses across the state over fears of the virus. Each ticket is worth a fifth of the jackpot, minus 20 percent for federal withholdings. That means each will receive $18,000.

