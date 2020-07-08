      Weather Alert

Coronavirus tests in Napaskiak do not find new cases

Jul 8, 2020 @ 9:41am

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Alaska health officials say all residents in Napaskiak who submitted to coronavirus testing have shown negative results, although not everyone agreed to testing. The results come less than a month after the village’s first case emerged. KYUK-AM reported the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp. found there were no new cases of the virus in the tests conducted in Napaskiak. A Napaskiak resident tested positive for COVID-19 on June 15, while a second person tested positive soon after. The corporation conducted additional tests from June 26 to July 1 and announced Monday that all of those test results were negative.

