Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Country Music Star Zach Bryan Arrested And Jailed Briefly In Oklahoma

September 8, 2023 9:18AM AKDT
Share
Credit: MGN

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and jailed briefly in northeast Oklahoma.

According to a video on the social media site X, formerly Twitter, Bryan says he had stopped after his security guard driving behind him was stopped by an officer in Vinita.

Bryan says he cursed the officer after being told to get back into his vehicle after he had gotten out to smoke a cigarette and that he “got too lippy.”

Bryan said he supports law enforcement, called himself an idiot and said he later shook hands with the officer and apologized.

Court records do not show formal charges have been filed.

You May Also Like

1

Taiwan’s Vice President Accuses China Of Trying To Influence Upcoming Elections
2

Sia Has Secretly Been Gifting Money To “Survivor” Contestants That Didn’t Win
3

Proud Boy Convicted Of Helping Spearhead Capitol Attack Ties Jan. 6 Sentence Record With 18 Years
4

An Alaska city reinstates its police chief after felony assault charge is dropped
5

Heineken Sells Its Russian Operations For 1 Euro, Taking $300 Million Euro Hit