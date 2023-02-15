Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Couple Sets New Record For Longest Underwater Kiss

February 15, 2023 8:40AM AKST
This couple trained for three years to break the world record for the longest underwater kiss.  Freedivers Beth and her fiance Miles locked lips in a resort pool in the Maldives on February 4th lasting four minutes and six seconds. They smashed the previous record by kissing for 42 seconds longer than an Italian couple who previously held the Guinness World Record for 13 years.

They said it was more challenging than they had expected: “The longer you’re in the breath hold, the higher the level of discomfort rises, so it was a bit disorientating.”

