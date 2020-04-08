Court drops rape, other charges against megachurch leader

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California appeals court has dismissed the criminal case against a Mexican megachurch leader facing charges of child rape and human trafficking. Naasón Joaquín García, the self-proclaimed apostle of La Luz del Mundo, has been in custody since June. He is currently being held without bail in Los Angeles. The appeals court ruled that because García’s preliminary hearing was not held in a timely manner and he did not waive his right to one, the complaint filed against him must be dismissed. The attorney general’s office said it was reviewing the court’s ruling. García’s attorney said he and his client are “thrilled” by the decision.