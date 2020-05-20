Court throws out major literacy ruling in Detroit schools
By ED WHITE Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — A federal appeals court has thrown out a groundbreaking decision that said Detroit students had a constitutional right to education and literacy. The move comes just days after Michigan’s governor settled the case by agreeing to seek millions from the Legislature to improve education programs. Detroit students claimed poor conditions in schools had made learning impossible. A three-judge panel at the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said there’s a constitutional right to “access to literacy.” But the full appeals court, on its own, set that opinion aside. Lawyers say the move won’t affect a settlement that could send millions from state government to help Detroit schools.