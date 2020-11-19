      Weather Alert

COVID-19 outbreak at Alaska’s largest prison doubles in size

Nov 19, 2020 @ 6:10am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak at Alaska’s largest prison has doubled in size since a week ago. The Goose Creek Correctional Center reported 204 inmates tested positive as of Wednesday. The outbreak was first reported on Nov. 2, when the state Department of Corrections said that 22 inmates and five staff members had tested positive for the virus. The correctional facility typically houses more than 1,000 pretrial and sentenced inmates. The outbreak began in a housing unit and spread to other units. Transfers to and from the prison have been suspended. Alaska currently has the sixth lowest number of total cases for inmates in the country.

 

You May Also Like
Mental Health Week
Voters retain targeted Alaska Supreme Court justice
Michigan governor seeks shutdown of Great Lakes oil pipeline
Jetliner hits brown bear while landing in southeast Alaska
Oregon & New Mexico Order Near-Lockdowns As Other States Stay Open