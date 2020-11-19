COVID-19 outbreak at Alaska’s largest prison doubles in size
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak at Alaska’s largest prison has doubled in size since a week ago. The Goose Creek Correctional Center reported 204 inmates tested positive as of Wednesday. The outbreak was first reported on Nov. 2, when the state Department of Corrections said that 22 inmates and five staff members had tested positive for the virus. The correctional facility typically houses more than 1,000 pretrial and sentenced inmates. The outbreak began in a housing unit and spread to other units. Transfers to and from the prison have been suspended. Alaska currently has the sixth lowest number of total cases for inmates in the country.