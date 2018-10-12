CPR And What You Should Know

In a life or death moment, experts now recommend skipping the mouth-to-mouth CPR on adults and doing “hands-only” or “compression-only” CPR. Why? Because the survival rate is much higher! In Arizona, when emergency dispatchers used to instruct people to do regular CPR, 97% of heart attack victims died. When they switched to “hands-only” CPR, the survival rate more than tripled!

And if you’re ever in a situation where someone needs chest compression CPR, experts recommend giving roughly 100 sternum compressions per minute – which is the beat of “Stayin’ Alive” by the BeeGees.

But it’s not like that song is very popular today. And Millennials and Generation Y‑ers may not know it. So New York Presbyterian Hospital came up with a Spotify playlist of modern songs to do CPR to. It includes:

“Rock Your Body” by Justin Timberlake,

“Quit Playing Games With My Heart” by the Backstreet Boys,

“Hips Don’t Lie” by Shakira,

And “Crazy” by Gnarls Barkley.

If you can’t remember those songs – look up the Spotify playlist from NYP – which stands for New York Presbyterian Hospital.

The playlist is titled “Songs To Do CPR To.”