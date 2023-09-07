Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Creed Is Adding Another Fan Cruise

September 7, 2023 6:27AM AKDT
So many fans wanted on board the  Summer Of ’99 & Beyond fan cruise with Creed, it’s sold out!  Because of that, they’ve decided to add another one! Both will feature almost a dozen alternative-rock bands from the 1990’s.

The sold out cruise also features 3 Doors Down and sets sail April 18-22 Miami to Nassau, Bahamas. The newly added cruise now features Daughtry and many of the same other acts, and sets sail April 27- May 1 from Port Canaveral to Nassau, Bahamas.

Find out more info HERE.

