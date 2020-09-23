      Weather Alert

Crews make progress against enormous LA-area wildfire

Sep 23, 2020 @ 9:27am

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Firefighters have tamed more of an enormous wildfire burning in the mountains northeast of Los Angeles. Containment was up Wednesday and officials are confident that crews will make further progress in the next few days before hot, dry winds return to Southern California. The Bobcat Fire, one of the largest on record in Los Angeles County, is 38% contained — a big jump from just 17% a day earlier. Meanwhile a major fire in the northern part of the state, the CZU Lightning Complex, is 100% contained. Firefighters have also controlled several other lightning-sparked wildfires burning for more than a month in Northern California.

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
Colin Kaepernick has more support now, still long way to go
Minneapolis bans police chokeholds in wake of Floyd’s death
California governor ends police training in ‘sleeper hold’