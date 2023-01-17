Critics Choice Awards Winners And Best Dressed

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery won for Best Ensemble, beating Everything Everywhere All at Once which led nominations. EEAO did take home the big prize of Best Picture, and was nominated in 14 categories, followed by The Fablemans (11), Babylon (10), and The Banshees of Inisherin (9). Brendan Fraser won Best Actor for The Whale and Cate Blanchett won Best Actress for Tar. Supporting Actor/Actress went again to Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once and Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

