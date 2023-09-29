Cutie 4-Year-Old Sells Lemonade “To Help Sick Kids”

Carter Dominguez is already a budding entrepreneur at just four years old selling lemonade, but not for money for himself!

Carter Dominguez isn’t even in kindergarten, yet he’s already opened his own lemonade stand this September to give back to the local community https://t.co/SBjtSQO5CA pic.twitter.com/PyPmmFzOCj — Derek Heid (@DerekHeid) September 28, 2023

Carter sold lemonade all day Wednesday to family, friends, and passersby and is donating 100 percent of his earnings ($262) for the Variety Club. That’s an organization whose mission is to “transform, uplift, and enrich the lives of children living with illness, disability, and disadvantage in Western New York. Carter also says he wants to be just like dad, who owns his own business.

Carter’s dad said, “He wants to do it multiple times a year and find ways to make more money.”

