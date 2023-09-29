Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Cutie 4-Year-Old Sells Lemonade “To Help Sick Kids”

September 29, 2023 8:38AM AKDT
Share
Antique farm cart staged with fresh lemons and lemonade in mason jars with yellow straws

Carter Dominguez is already a budding entrepreneur at just four years old selling lemonade, but not for money for himself! 

 

Carter sold lemonade all day Wednesday to family, friends, and passersby and is donating 100 percent of his earnings ($262) for the Variety Club. That’s an organization whose mission is to “transform, uplift, and enrich the lives of children living with illness, disability, and disadvantage in Western New York. Carter also says he wants to be just like dad, who owns his own business. 

Carter’s dad  said, “He wants to do it multiple times a year and find ways to make more money.”

 

SEE THE LOCAL NEWS STORY HERE

You May Also Like

1

Employment at Alpha Media
2

New Mexico Governor Amends Order Suspending Right To Carry Firearms To Focus On Parks, Playgrounds
3

US Military Orders New Interviews On The Deadly 2021 Afghan Airport Attack As Criticism Persists
4

Rare Truman Capote Story From the Early 1950’s Is Being Published For First Time
5

Senator Menendez, Wife Indicted On Bribe Charges