D-Nice Makes It Look Nice & Easy

Early in the pandemic, D-Nice began hosting Club Quarantine on Instagram Live to connect people during the global health crisis. It drew over 150,000 simultaneous viewers, including Rihanna, Dwyane Wade, Drake, Mark Walberg, Janet Jackson, and countless other celebrities and hip-hop fans.
The native New Yorker’s revolutionary approach to delivering content caught the attention of both the Biden and Obama administration as he’s the only DJ to have ever performed for two consecutive U.S. Presidents.
In this episode of the Spout Podcast, the NAACP and Webby award winner spouts off on why he no longer raps, his love for photography, why he moved to LA, how it felt to gain over 1 million followers in 24 hours, and so much more.
