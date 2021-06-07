      Weather Alert

D-Nice Makes It Look Nice & Easy

Jun 7, 2021 @ 8:49am

Early in the pandemic, D-Nice began hosting Club Quarantine on Instagram Live to connect people during the global health crisis. It drew over 150,000 simultaneous viewers, including Rihanna, Dwyane Wade, Drake, Mark Walberg, Janet Jackson, and countless other celebrities and hip-hop fans.

The native New Yorker’s revolutionary approach to delivering content caught the attention of both the Biden and Obama administration as he’s the only DJ to have ever performed for two consecutive U.S. Presidents.

In this episode of the Spout Podcast, the NAACP and Webby award winner spouts off on why he no longer raps, his love for photography, why he moved to LA, how it felt to gain over 1 million followers in 24 hours, and so much more.

powered by Sounder

Want more Spout?

 

        

 

TAGS
D-Nice Spout Podcast
You May Also Like
Trump’s grip on GOP sparks fears about democratic process
US adds 559K jobs as firms still struggle to fill positions
Biden, GOP Senator To Meet As Infrastructure Deadline Looms
‘Next big wave’: Radiation drugs track and kill cancer cells
US to swiftly boost global vaccine sharing, Biden announces
Connect With Us Listen To Us On