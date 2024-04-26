Dad Calls Out Teens At Trampoline Park…For Being Awesome With His Son

A dad is trending on TikTok after he called out two teenagers at a trampoline park in Billings, Montana . . . for being AWESOME with his son. The teens didn’t know, him but just started bouncing with him and helping him go higher. Even made sure he didn’t fall down!

And on his video in the comments, one of the teen’s moms, Malia commented “That’s my son! Makes me so proud…good job Shikai!”

So sweet!