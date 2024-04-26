Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Dad Calls Out Teens At Trampoline Park…For Being Awesome With His Son

April 26, 2024 8:37AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A dad is trending on TikTok after he called out two teenagers at a trampoline park in Billings, Montana . . . for being AWESOME with his son.  The teens didn’t know, him but just started bouncing with him and helping him go higher. Even made sure he didn’t fall down!

 

@thebeardedbard You two were the real MVP’s yesterday. You rock. #getairtrampolinepark #billingsmt ♬ Quirky Suspenseful Indie-Comedy(1115050) – Kenji Ueda

 And on his video in the comments, one of the teen’s moms, Malia commented “That’s my son! Makes me so proud…good job Shikai!” 

So sweet!

You May Also Like

1

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Have Coachella Date Night
2

Will Smith, Justin Bieber And All Surprise Coachella Performance Weekend 1
3

Shinedown Spouts Off - Potential Collab With Jelly Roll
4

With a “Blair Witch Project” Update On The Way, The Original Cast Wants To Get Paid
5

Person Rushed Away On A Stretcher After Fire Extinguished Outside Former President Trump’s Hush Money Trial