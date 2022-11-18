Dad Hilariously Celebrates Getting Taylor Swift Tickets

This may be hard to watch for Swifties who got locked out in the Ticketmaster pre-sale debacle, but also too adorable not to share!

In case you hadn’t heard, Taylor Swift and her Swifties basically broke Ticketmaster with the pre-sale for her “Eras Tour” that was meant for 1.5 million tickets. The problem was that 14 million people logged on and their system couldn’t EVEN.

“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” the company said. Bots and scalpers were a big problem too, and now lawmakers want to look into the monopoly Live Nation and Ticketmaster have in the ticket market.

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced he’s investigating potential antitrust violations, saying: “As an industry player, you would think Ticketmaster would be prepared. Because they have a dominant position, they may have thought they didn’t need to worry about that. This could be an indicator that there’s not enough competition in the market.”