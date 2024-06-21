Dad Saves His 2-Year-Old From Family Pool

Another scary reminder to watch little kids around swimming pools as a dad saves his 2-year-old’s life!

The dramatic moment was caught on home surveillance video in North Carolina showing Matthew saving his 2-year-old daughter Mila’s life by administering CPR after she nearly drowned in a pool. He was sitting by the pool and looked away for a moment…that’s how quickly it can happen.

The family is sharing their story to show other families how to keep their kids safe.